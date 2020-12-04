Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.06.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.47 on Monday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

