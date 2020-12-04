Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $272.23 million, a P/E ratio of -141.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $199,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

