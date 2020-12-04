Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.71 million, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

