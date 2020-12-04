Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6,133 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) from C$1.70 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

