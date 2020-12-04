Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $675.11 million, a PE ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

