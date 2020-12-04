Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

