Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stake Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,192,000 after purchasing an additional 740,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $28.03 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.