Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLUU. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $30,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $16,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $13,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 129.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.