Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) & Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Financial Review

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners 6.60% 10.90% 2.91% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

28.1% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golar LNG Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.12%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golar LNG Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners $299.65 million 0.68 $17.81 million $0.81 3.62 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golar LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Golar LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.