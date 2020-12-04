Gordon Humphries Buys 3,000 Shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

JMI opened at GBX 329.15 ($4.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.94. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JMI.L)’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

