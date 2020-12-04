Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 366.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.24% of Lear worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE:LEA opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.