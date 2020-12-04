Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 14,774 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $20,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

