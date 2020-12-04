Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 73,126 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock worth $2,144,755. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

