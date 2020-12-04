Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.43 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in State Street were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

