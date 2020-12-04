Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Aptiv stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

