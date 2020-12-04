Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 546,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSPD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,890,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.25. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

