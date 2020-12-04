Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $65.49 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

