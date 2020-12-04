Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

ASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $154.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

