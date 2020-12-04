Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 19,470 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

