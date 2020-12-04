Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYC. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 470,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period.

Shares of MYC opened at $14.48 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

