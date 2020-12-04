Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

