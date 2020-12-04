Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 23,534 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

