Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,694 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,159,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.11.

PANW opened at $296.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

