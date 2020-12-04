Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,875,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

