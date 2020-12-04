Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $120.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Truist Financial increased their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

