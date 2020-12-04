Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.23 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 165,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.52.

HUM stock opened at $403.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.66. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

