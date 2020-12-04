Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

