Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 367.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,287 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $88,792,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,228 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 527.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

