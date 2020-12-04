Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,160 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 185.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $372.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.52. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $382.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders have sold 78,010 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,079 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

