Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.72.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,382 shares of company stock worth $22,320,770 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.