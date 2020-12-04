Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,917 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.