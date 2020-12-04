Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 763 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 280.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.16.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

