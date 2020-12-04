Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

