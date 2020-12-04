Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GIFI opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 153,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

