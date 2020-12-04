Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

