Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 559.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

