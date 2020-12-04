Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $536,000 Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. Barclays upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $61.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

