Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $41.22 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.97%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

