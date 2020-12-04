Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,628 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,893,000 after purchasing an additional 574,082 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

