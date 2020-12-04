Hanmi Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

