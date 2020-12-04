Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) a €16.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.35).

ETR:SFQ opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.61. SAF-Holland SE has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of €11.30 ($13.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. The stock has a market cap of $476.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

