Haywood Securities Cuts OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.00

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Haywood Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

