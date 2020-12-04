Head-To-Head Analysis: China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) versus GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of GrafTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Power Equipment and GrafTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GrafTech International $1.79 billion 1.42 $744.60 million $2.58 3.70

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than China Power Equipment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Power Equipment and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A GrafTech International 0 2 1 0 2.33

GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given GrafTech International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Profitability

This table compares China Power Equipment and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A GrafTech International 37.22% -80.09% 31.95%

Risk & Volatility

China Power Equipment has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrafTech International beats China Power Equipment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Power Equipment Company Profile

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

