Head-To-Head Comparison: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Kimco Realty 83.81% 17.35% 8.01%

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 4 0 2.57 Kimco Realty 1 8 6 0 2.33

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $128.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $14.07, indicating a potential downside of 7.38%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.62 $353.81 million $6.55 18.88 Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 5.67 $410.61 million $1.47 10.33

Kimco Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

