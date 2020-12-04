HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.13 ($71.91).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €60.14 ($70.75) on Monday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.03 and a 200-day moving average of €51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.