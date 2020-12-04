Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L)’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.04. Helios Underwriting Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83).

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

