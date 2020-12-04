Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.50. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 3,810 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HSM)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

