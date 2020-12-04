Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTBK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $515.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 80.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

