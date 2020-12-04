Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.79% of Hill-Rom worth $99,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $95.05 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 15.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

