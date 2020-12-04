Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HCXLF opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.